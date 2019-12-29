Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $345.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $347.20 million. Interface posted sales of $337.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.