Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TILE. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TILE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Interface by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Interface by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

