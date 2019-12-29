Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

