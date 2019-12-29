istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. istar has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $875.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. istar’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $227,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,052,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 89,811 shares of company stock worth $3,015,348. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of istar by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of istar by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of istar by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in istar during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

