John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $114.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.