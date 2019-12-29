Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 14900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Boklaschuk sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,108.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $48,824.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

