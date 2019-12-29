Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (NASDAQ:VWAGY) Head to Head Contrast

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.21 -$5.70 million N/A N/A VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.35 $14.33 billion $2.78 6.98

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -3.17% -2.69% -1.46% VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 4.85% 9.88% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kandi Technologies Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

