Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) vs. Office Properties Income Trust (NYSE:OPI) Head to Head Contrast

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.09 $150.00 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.59 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.99

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $27.26, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 15.99% 18.10% 3.36% Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Office Properties Income Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

