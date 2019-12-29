Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.