Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to Neutral at Compass Point

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5,386.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

