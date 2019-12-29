Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Konami from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of KNMCY stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Konami has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

