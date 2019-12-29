K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading Up 4.6%

K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KPLUF shares. UBS Group cut shares of K&S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of K&S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

