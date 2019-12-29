L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.62.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.77. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,838,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

