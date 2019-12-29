L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $201.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.77.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.