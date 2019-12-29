Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LBAI opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

