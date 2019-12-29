Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

