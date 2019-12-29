Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1888078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

