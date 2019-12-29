LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 90000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $826,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.40.

About LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

