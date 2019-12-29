Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

