Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 405489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Lupaka Gold Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

