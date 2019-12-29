Maca (ASX:MLD) Stock Price Up 4%

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.05 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 609,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 339,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

About Maca (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

