Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Shares Down 14.3%

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 89,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Marifil Mines Company Profile (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

