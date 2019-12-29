MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Shares Up 2.3%

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.70 and last traded at $171.70, 35 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

