McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE MUX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.