Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 30.2%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price shot up 30.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.80, 206,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average session volume of 63,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MREO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

