Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.32. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

