Metals X (ASX:MLX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) rose 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), approximately 5,890,181 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.19.

About Metals X (ASX:MLX)

Metals X Limited engages in the operation of tin and copper mines in Australia. The company is also involved in the exploration and development of base metals projects. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Nifty Copper Operations, Maroochydore Copper Project, and Wingellina Nickel Project segments.

