Michael Walton Acquires 5,000 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,828.30.

TSE RSI opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36. Rogers Sugar Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

