Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) versus BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

14.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -120.41% -68.71% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.24 million ($2.41) -4.61 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.31

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.