Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MIRM stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

