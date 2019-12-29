MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.