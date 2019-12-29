MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $26.92 on Friday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

