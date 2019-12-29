Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 48000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

