NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Trading 6% Higher

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

