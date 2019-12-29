Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

