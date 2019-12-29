New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Trading Down 6.8%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 248,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 91,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

