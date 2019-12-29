Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

