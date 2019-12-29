Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Up 12.8%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) shares shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 7,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 138,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

