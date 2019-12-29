NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00.

NYSE NS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

