Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ONCY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

