Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.31. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,027,421 shares.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

