Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTEX opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $197,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

