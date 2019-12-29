Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Orange has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orange by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.