Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 5,522 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

About Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

