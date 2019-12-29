PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.