Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Stock Price Up 118.6%

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD)’s share price rose 118.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

