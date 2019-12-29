Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. Popular has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Popular by 180.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.