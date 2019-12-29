Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 159.72 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.12), 115,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 70,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $170.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.73.

In other Premier Asset Management Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £90,500 ($119,047.62).

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

