Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

