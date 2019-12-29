Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.30

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 19795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.88 ($0.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

